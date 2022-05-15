Tottenham advanced to the last qualifying spots for the Champions League, surpassing its London neighbors Arsenal, after raising his score to 68 points from 37 games, two points behind Arsenal, who played 36 games, and he can return to fourth place if he wins on Monday away from his home against Newcastle United.

Tottenham dominated the game in the first 20 minutes, but Burnley’s defense managed to hold on and goalkeeper Nick Pope saved several chances, and the visitors came close to shaking the hosts’ net through Maxwell Cornet if it wasn’t for the skill of French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But immediately before the end of the first half, the referee of the match, Kevin Friend, awarded a penalty kick in favor of Tottenham, after reviewing the “mouse”, saying that the ball had been touched by Burnley’s Ashley Barnes.

Harry Kane successfully executed the kick, while the Burnley players’ protests and objections continued after the end of the first half while heading to the dressing room.

After the break, Bob saved two big chances for the hosts, while a powerful ball rebounded from Barnes from the post.