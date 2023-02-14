The season still has a long way to go, but everything suggests that the Tottenham team will once again have a year of failures. Despite the arrival of Conte and the signing of several good quality reinforcements, the Spurs, true to their style, begin to run out of options to win important things, the club has zero chances of winning the Premier League and it seems that within In the Champions League there are clubs with much better football than the London team.
For this reason, once again the board of directors of the London team is already beginning to assess the assembly of the team for the following year, one of the movements that could be made is the departure of Conte who wants to return to Italy. In the same way, the most recent injury to Hugo Lloris has led the people of the Spurs to think that the best years of the Frenchman are over and he could post this summer market on specifying the generational change in goal.
The target in their sights is one of the best goalkeepers in the world cup and finalist for The Best award, the Moroccan Yassine Bono. From England they report that the Tottenham team is very interested in signing the goalkeeper whom they consider a man of weight to take Lloris’s position and make a difference in the short and long term and they will be willing to pay up to 50 million euros to Sevilla for the transfer of the powerful goalkeeper.
