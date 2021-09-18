The Premier League is without a doubt the best league of the world today. A competition of the highest level, with the best teams in Europe, that every week gives us great games. Tomorrow, inside on matchday 5, there is a London derby in style. A star duel between the Tottenham and the Chelsea, separated from the top from the standings by just one point. These are the data you are most interested in knowing about the match:
MEETING INFORMATION
When is Tottenham-Chelsea? The clash will be held tomorrow, Sunday, September 19, 2021, starting at 5.30 p.m. Spanish time and 4.30 p.m. local time (10.30 a.m. in Mexico, 12.30 p.m. in Argentina)
Where is Tottenham-Chelsea? It will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, north of the capital. Its capacity is 62,850 spectators and a full house is expected, since in England there are no longer restrictions due to COVID
Where can I get tickets for Tottenham-Chelsea? On the spur set website:
What TV channel do Tottenham-Chelsea broadcast on? To see it on television in Spain we will have to have Movistar Plus, ESPN Sur in Argentina and SkyHD in Mexico.
In Chile, Bolivia, Ecuador and the rest of the countries of South America will also have it through ESPN Sur, with the addition of ESPN2 Sur Colombia in that country. In Brazil it will be available on ESPN Brasil and NOW Net e Claro. In Costa Rica, El Salvador, Honduras and the countries of Central America will have it on Sky HD. They have all the programming here.
Where can I watch Tottenham-Chelsea online? If you want to enjoy the game in streaming, in Spain you can do so thanks to DAZN. In Argentina with Star + and in Mexico with Blue To Go Video Everywhere
In the countries of South America I will also be able to see it thanks to Star +, and in Brazil with Watch ESPN Brasil and Guigo.
What was the last result between Tottenham and Chelsea?
Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea (2/5/2021)
LAST NEWS
Tottenham
– The spurs had started the season on a very good footing, but on the last day they were beaten against him Crystal Palace (3-0). In the Conference League They couldn’t get past the draw against him Rennes (2-2)
– Tottenham have long he can not with his rivals tomorrow as far as the Premier is concerned. In his last 5 matches in the league, totaling 4 defeats and a single draw, with just 1 goal in favor and 7 against. At least they beat them on penalties in eighth of the Carabao Cup from last season (1-1 and 5-4).
– Ryan Mason’s Team will have significant casualties for tomorrow’s duel. The most ‘painful’ is that of They are, with muscular problems. It will also not be available due to injury Sessegnon and by keeping quarantine they will not be able to play Lo Celso, Romero and Davinson Sánchez.
Chelsea
– Those of Tuchel have shown from day one that they are one of the favorites to win the Premier League. Sum 3 wins and a draw in his first 4 matches, and on the last day they thrashed Aston Vila (3-0) at home.
– Of course, Tottenham will have to be very attentive to Lukaku. He has been one of the great signings in Europe this summer and is already beginning to show why. Scores 3 goals in the league and on Tuesday gave the victory in Champions to the blues against Zenit (1-0).
– The Stamford Bridge team will have a significant casualties due to injury, that of Pulisic, but recovers Kanté. Musonda will not be available either.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS
Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Dier, Rodon, Reguilón, Winks, Ndombele, Hojberg; Dele Alli, Moura and Kane
Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Thiago Silva; James, Kanté, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz and Lukaku
FORECAST 90min
The truth is that tomorrow’s game is a great luxury for football lovers. Chelsea this season has a awesome team, already shot under the baton of Tuchel and with the reinforcement Lukaku exclusive. Tottenham has gone down a bit the level this week, with two stumbles if possible unexpecteds. In addition, the casualties in defense of Davinson and Romero are pretty sensitive, but above all you should notice thein the absence of Son in attack. Chelsea is favorite to win at Tottenham Stadium
Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea
