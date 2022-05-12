Italian coach Antonio Conte’s men managed to inflict Arsenal’s first loss after four consecutive victories, with goals from the famous duo Harry Kane (22 penalty kicks and 37) and South Korean Son Heung-min (47), in a tense match that witnessed the expulsion of the “Gunners” defender Rob. Holding in the 33rd minute.

Tottenham strengthened its position in fifth place with 65 points, one point behind Arsenal, fourth, and five points behind the other London team, Chelsea, two stages before the end of the season.

Arsenal has been threatened with a continuing absence from the Champions League since the 2016-2017 season.

In the remaining two stages, Chelsea will play with its guest Leicester City and its host Watford, while Arsenal will visit Newcastle United and receive Everton, and Tottenham will meet with its guest Burnley and visit Norwich City.

While City and Liverpool secured two tickets for the Champions League, third Chelsea are competing with 70 points and needing a point to ensure their qualification, and Arsenal and Tottenham for the remaining two cards, while the fifth and sixth qualifies for the European League “European League” and the seventh to the preliminary round of the third continental competition Conference League.