Amr Ebeid (Cairo)

The scenes of the sudden dismissal of some coaches revolve around the players and what happens in terms of agreements or rebellion inside the dressing rooms, which was revealed by reports regarding what happened with Nagelsmann in Bayern Munich, as well as the matter with Conte in Tottenham, and the leaks regarding the file of the former “roosters” coach began to appear, as The British newspaper “Daily Mail” quoted “one of the sources” as saying that the Italian exhausted the team’s players by insisting that they go through a “running” session before each match for a distance of two kilometers, and the report described Conte that his ideas had “ran out” and he had nothing new!

Another leak indicated that he held a meeting with his players near the end of last January, to discuss the reasons for the defeats and the sharp decline in the level, but he did not reach a clear result, and for this he called on his players to search for a solution themselves, while they believed that it was the reason for what the team had reached, because of the “tactic”. The strict” and defensive style, and that is why the big stars returned to him, demanding more tactical freedom and openness to attack, which was for a short period before the Italian returned to his difficult style, to be the beginning of the end of his journey with the “roosters”.

During that, the players were annoyed by the monotony of the exercises that follow the same method daily, as well as the technical plans for the matches, and most importantly, the physical pressure of the Italian’s training was exhausting them severely, especially before the matches, and of course the harsh criticism he directed at his players was like “the straw that caught the camel’s back” and overthrew him. In the end, although some see the “fault” in the team’s stars themselves, as they previously rebelled against Mourinho and Santo, and Pochettino accepted them, and the hidden tension that overwhelmed Conte’s relationship with the club’s president recently was the reason for his sudden departure, especially since Daniel Levy did not accept Conte’s “transcendent” style, as the paper put it, in dealing with the administration!

On the other hand, the “Daily Mail” published a long article about Tottenham also by the famous writer Oliver Holt, but this time the spotlight was on English star Harry Kane, who the writer strongly defended, saying that not winning any title with Tottenham does not diminish his value at all. It suffices him, according to Holt, to be top of England’s international scorers a few days ago at the expense of Wayne Rooney, and his ability to overtake Alan Shearer as the best scorer in the history of the “Premier League”, in addition to winning the “Golden Boot” in the 2018 World Cup, and his leadership of the “Three Lions” to Euro 2020 final.

Holt said that Harry Kane, if he announces his retirement tomorrow, will not be mentioned that he did not win any championship with the “roosters”, but rather will continue to talk about him as the best scorer that England knew by all standards, and for this he must stop calling him “poor” who must jump from the “Spurs” ship. In search of winning championships, because this step, in the opinion of the writer, has no guarantee except for his transfer to Manchester City, for example, as he believes that the criticism directed at the English scorer aims to push him towards one of the other teams and nothing else, and Holt insisted on making a comparison between him and Alan Shearer , who did not win any championship with Newcastle, but remained “legendary” thanks to his goals!