Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The English newspaper “Daily Mail” revealed, that the Tottenham Hotspur management is ready to sell its star and first goal, Harry Kane, during the next “summer Mercato”, and 3 years before the end of his contract in 2024, but Daniel Levy, the club’s president, made a stipulation at the same time. Obtaining an amount of 173 million euros, in exchange for dispensing with the club that wants to buy it.

The newspaper said that this decision aims to revive the treasury of the London club, and at the same time get rid of the huge salary that Ken gets (920 thousand euros per month. “

The newspaper commented by saying: If the sale is realized, Tottenham will lose the first star and engine of the team, who was decisive 35 times “between scoring and making” in 32 matches in various competitions this season.

The newspaper pointed out that Manchester City and Manchester United are the only two teams in the English Premier League that can meet Kean’s big salary, but they will not agree in any way to the amount demanded by Tottenham’s administration for the English international star.

The newspaper pointed out that “United” is looking for a frank spearhead who is younger than Uruguayan Edinson Cavani, and that “City” is looking for a replacement for Argentine spearhead Aguero, who has grown up in age, or Gabriel Jesus, who has scored only 4 goals this season in ” The Premier League ».

In the event that Tottenham succeeds in selling Kane at the price requested by the club president, the English international star will be the third most expensive player in the world after Brazilian Nimarda Silva, who moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros, and the young Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, who bought the club itself for 180 million euros. In 2017.