New deal sees cryptocurrency exchange platform featured on men’s and women’s team jersey sleeves

O Tottenham Hotspureone of the main clubs in Premier Leagueannounced on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024) a new sponsorship with Krakena cryptocurrency exchange platform. This is the club’s first official cryptocurrency and Web3 (a term used to designate technologies such as blockchain, the basis of cryptocurrencies) agreement, as announced in statement official.

The partnership includes sponsorship on the sleeves of Tottenham’s men’s and women’s teams, as well as offering exclusive content and events for fans, enhancing experiences both in-stadium and online.

In addition to football, Kraken has also become the official cryptocurrency and Web3 partner of F1 Drive, an immersive karting experience located at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The platform, founded in the United States in 2011, replaces Cinch as the official sleeve sponsor, with the previous deal estimated to be worth around $35 million.

“As a club that aims to drive innovation in everything we do, we are thrilled to partner with yet another forward-thinking brand in Kraken – a true leader in its field, recognized across the web3 industry for its emphasis on education around the crypto ecosystem.”said Ryan Norys, chief revenue officer, Tottenham Hotspur.

“We look forward to bringing our fans a variety of exciting events and experiences throughout the course of the partnership.”he completed.



Mayur Gupta, CMO (Chief Marketing Officer) at Kraken stated that “Spurs fans and the crypto community have an unwavering and relentless passion for what they believe in”

“Kraken has a vision that crypto, like football, should be accessible to everyone. We are therefore excited to partner with Tottenham Hotspur to bring this inclusive financial technology to a wider audience of football fans.”he said.

