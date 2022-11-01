Eintracht and Tottenham are also ahead: the 14 teams are already in the second round
There are only two places left to be assigned: Milan and Salzburg in group E play them, Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk in group F. Naples, Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City close in first place. Real is also almost certain, while Psg and Benfica compete for it in the last round. On Monday at 12 the draws in Nyon
#Tottenham #Eintracht #ahead #teams
Another trouble for Juve: Kean gets hurt, skips PSG and is at great risk for Inter
Another injury at Juventus home: inflammation of the right thigh for the attackerMoise Kean will miss tonight's match against PSG...
Leave a Reply