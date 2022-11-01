Direct Chronicle

Everything was open for four teams in the most even group in the Champions League that was resolved in a night full of alternatives in which both went through the abyss. Eintracht, who was last for several minutes, was going to finish first, but a goal over Tottenham’s three whistles in Marseille gave the English team the lead. Olympique played it all or nothing. He had the Europa League insured and was left without that stone. It was taken by the Portuguese Sporting, who had already finished their match when news reached them from French territory. The Portuguese team, who had won in the first two days of the group, barely added a point in the remaining four duels.

1 Matteo Guendouzi, V. Rongier (Luis Suárez, min. 83), Veretout (Cengiz Ünder, min. 73), Pau López, Eric Bailly (Gigot, min. 9), Alexis, Nuno Tavares, Mbemba, Amine Harit, Jonathan Clauss (Issa Kabore, min. 73) and Leonardo Balerdi two Rodrigo Bentancur (Oliver Skipp, min. 84), Heung-Min Son (Yves Bissouma, min. 29), Lucas Moura (Bryan Gil Salvatierra, min. 93), Eric Dier, Kane, Ben Davies, Clement Lenglet, Lloris, Hojbjerg , Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon (Emerson, min. 45) See also Messi, Ramos, Ronaldo and Salah face difficult challenges in the "European Champions" goals 1-0 min. 46: Mbemba. 1-1 min. 53: Clement Lenglet. 1-2 minutes 94: Hojbjerg. Referee Szymon Marciniak Yellow cards Clement Lenglet (min. 57), Leonardo Balerdi (min. 76) and Hojbjerg (min. 91)

Sporting took the lead in a tight duel that started off slow thanks to a lucky rebound that enabled Arthur Gomes to go unopposed at the far post. Eintracht controlled the ball, but not the game. In the end, he achieved both goals when he found himself behind on the scoreboard and took several steps forward. He equalized the list with a penalty from Coates, which the Uruguayan defender protested because he understood that a clash with Kamada unbalanced him and caused him to touch the ball with his arm. But there was no case and the Japanese midfielder, icy and talented, did not forgive from eleven meters. Eintracht then went for the win and signed it with a goal from the Franco-Congolese Kolo Muani with twenty minutes to play, which ultimately gave them the win (1-2) and the lead in the group.

In Marseille, Tottenham survived a tough test against the passionate Olympique de Marseille who warned twice about their intentions at the start of the game through the Chilean Alexis Sánchez. Not even the closure, due to suspension, of one of the Vélodrome Stadium funds, mitigated the feverish atmosphere in an environment that blurred Tottenham, who to top it off were left without Son midway through the first half. The Korean received a blow to the head and had to retire dizzy while his team was unable to play in the opposite field. Lloris avoided the goal after a shot by Veretout, but I couldn’t do it before a header from the central defender Mbemba in the moments before the break.

Tottenham returned from the break with another face. He went up lines and found quick relief with a header that Lenglet put into the net after a precise center from Perisic. This time the English side, with their coach Antonio Conte sanctioned in the stands, did not back down and OM suffered. Hojberg had the sentence in the 80th minute with a shot against the crossbar against a collapsing rival and in which his coach Igor Tudor did not decide to activate Dimitri Payet, the veteran local idol who warmed up on the band. Alexis, very fine and incisive, kept the Marseillais options.

Olympique took a breath for a toss-up finale in which they could not risk too much either because a slip could leave them without a pass to the Europa League. And that was just what happened. Kolasinac, a former Arsenal player, had glory on his mind for the Gauls with a shot that went a foot from Lloris’ goal. And, in the end, on the last play of the game, with all the OM poured out, Hojberg gave the final blow in an exciting group.

Liverpool and Napoli already knew they had qualified and Jürgen Klopp’s team needed to win by four goals to finish first in the group. Salah and Darwin Núñez scored in the epilogue of the match and there was no miracle (2-0) for Liverpool, which can be seen headed for a tough round of 16. In Glasgow, Ajax certified their pass to the Europa League with a win against Rangers (1-3). Also in an inconsequential duel, Bayern beat Inter (2-0).

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports in Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.