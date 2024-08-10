London (AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season, have bolstered their attack by signing Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth, the club announced.

Tottenham said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce the signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth. The 24-year-old striker has agreed a contract until 2030.”

According to the BBC, the deal will cost Tottenham around $82 million including add-ons.

Solanke began his career in the Chelsea youth ranks before getting his first-team debut in October 2014 in the Champions League, where he became the Blues’ youngest player in the tournament.

He moved on loan to Dutch club Vitesse, where he played 26 matches and scored 7 goals, then returned to Chelsea, then moved to Liverpool in a permanent deal.

He played 27 matches with the Reds in various competitions before moving to Bournemouth in January 2019.

He played 216 matches between the Premier League and the Championship, scoring 77 goals and making 31 assists.

Solanke was called up to the Three Lions in 2017 but made just one appearance, amid a glut of strikers.

Tottenham will begin their league campaign against returning Leicester on August 19, but will first face Bayern Munich in a friendly in London on Saturday.

#Tottenham.. #offensive #deal