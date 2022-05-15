The 1-0 win over Burney sends the Spurs two points ahead of the Gunners, who will take the field in the Monday postponement at Newcastle
Overtaking. Provisional but overtaking. Beating only by measure the third-bottom Burnley in the table, on the 37th day of the Premier League, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham with one more match played overtook Arsenal for the moment in fourth place, which is worth qualifying for the Champions League. The Gunners, who are currently chasing two points (66, against the Spurs’ 68) will take the field in the Monday night postponement at Newcastle.
Kane decisive
Harry Kane scored a decisive goal in the recovery of the first half from a penalty due to a handball by Ashley Barnes on a shot by Davinson Sanchez. On the last day of the Premier League, Arsenal will receive Everton while Tottenham will challenge the already relegated Norwich. Burnley remains stuck at 34, still involved in the fight not to retreat.
May 15, 2022 (change May 15, 2022 | 15:56)
