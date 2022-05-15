Overtaking. Provisional but overtaking. Beating only by measure the third-bottom Burnley in the table, on the 37th day of the Premier League, Antonio Conte’s Tottenham with one more match played overtook Arsenal for the moment in fourth place, which is worth qualifying for the Champions League. The Gunners, who are currently chasing two points (66, against the Spurs’ 68) will take the field in the Monday night postponement at Newcastle.