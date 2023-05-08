The Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special that belonged to Totò has a new owner. It is Corrado Lopresto who bought it at an auction organized by Car & Classic for 34,000 euros. The well-known classic car expert thus adds the precious lot to his collection of classics, with the car that will be the protagonist of a non-invasive restoration that will bring the jewel that belonged to the Prince of Laughter back to its former glory.

What will happen to Totò’s Cadillac

Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special was sold online by the specialized auction house Car & Classic during an online event that ended a few hours ago. Lopreso is known in the vintage car scene with a vast collection of classic cars and above all the primacy of collector with the highest number of Best in Shows won in concours d’elegance all over the world. The Cadillac of the Neapolitan actor will therefore pass into the hands of expert restorers, with targeted interventions including the recovery of the velvet that embellishes the interiors. We will not proceed with an invasive process, however, trying to preserve the original worn look of the car. At the end of the restoration, an exhibition has already been announced that will allow the general public to be able to admire the Cadillac that belonged to Totò.

The history of the model

Over its lifetime, 16,200 units of the Fleetwood 60 Special. But this model has something more than the others, and not only because it belonged to Totò: various elements designed and implemented on this sedan by its previous owner make it truly exclusive, one above all the bodywork covered invery fine yellow and green velvet. In fact, we know that, originally, the livery of the car was finished in black, which suggests that the chromatic change was made by whoever had it as a dowry after the legendary Totò.

A 6-meter Cadillac

The Neapolitan actor was in fact just one of the many owners who were lucky enough to get their hands on this Cadillac: after having kept the car from 1954 to 1956 with the same NA 213338 license plate as today, Toto decided to transfer ownership to various other custodians, including the manager of a night club in the Campania capital and the co-founder and former president of the Classic Car Club Napoli Carlo Di Lallo, who took over this authentic collector’s gem in the 1970s keeping it until 2013. This car, over 6 meters long, is powered by a glorious V8 of the tradition of the US brand, which boasted a displacement of 5,400 cc and delivered 230 HP of power, offered in combination with an automatic gearbox, power steering and power brakes.