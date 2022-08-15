Totonomi of the cdx: surprises from the world of entertainment

Time is running out, I enter Sunday all the lists of candidates for political elections of the September 25th they should be officially presented. For all party leaders are decisive dayswrong names could penalize the sides, for this reason the secretaries they don’t want to fail these choices. In the last few hours there are many excellent nominations that advance, between denials and partial confirmations. Beatrice Venezi for example he said no. He will not stand for the next political elections. It is precisely the director (as she asks to be called) orchestra to deny the rumors that were circulating about his upcoming candidacy, in particular among the ranks of Brothers of Italy. “For some weeks I have been reading in the newspapers and I have seen the insistent news of my candidacy circulating”, says Venezi, “I am confirming that, for the moment, I’m not going to to deal with active politics “.

Said leaders: Berlusconi, Meloni, Salvini, Letta, Di Maio, Renzi and Calenda they will all run, who in the House or in the Senate, the parties are substantially still in full tussle of negotiations. So – reads the Messaggero – today’s names can come off the lists tomorrow, not to mention the colleges: at the moment nothing is final. Center-right front, Berlusconi runs to Senate in the college of Monza. Discounted the reconfirmations of his inner circle: Fascina, Gasparri, Casellati, Ronzulli. In addition, the names of Paul are mentioned ZangrilloClaudio Lotito and the former football player Giuseppe Cross yourself For the League, apart Salvini, re-nomination for the big names: Umberto Bossi, Roberto Calderoli, Massimiliano Romeo, Massimo Garavaglia, Claudio Durigon. Space perhaps also for the TV presenter Hoara Borselli. For FdI, there is the reconfirmation of the outgoing, including Lollobrigida, Rampelli, La Russa And Santanchè.

Subscribe to the newsletter

