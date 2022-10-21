Totoministri: Schillaci for Health, Lollobrigida for Agriculture

The center right prepares to take charge of governmentafter the consultations to Quirinalein which the three parties that will make up the future majority will present themselves united, Mattarella already in the afternoon he could entrust the office of premier to Giorgia Meloni. This is why the leader of Fdi already has the list of the ministers and there are some news with respect to the last few days on this front. The list – we read in the Corriere della Sera – Not is still deliberately fullMeloni will reveal the last boxes of the dicasteries not yet formalized only in private interview that he will have with the President of the Republic, they could be there surprises, even large ones. A move that will allow her to protect herself from any new twists, as happened in recent days with the pro Russia audio of Berlusconi. The list that is composing is this. Under the name of the premier parade those of the vice premier Matteo Salvini and Antonio Tajani. The leaguers give it for sure, but in FdI silence is maintained.

Immediately below – continues Il Corriere – there is the “machine man” of the government: Gianbattista Fazzolarithe undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council. Then, the most important ministries arrive. For the interiorthe name remains that of Matteo Crying himselfprefect of Rome in Lega quota for the work considered excellent when he was the head of the cabinet of Matteo Salvini at the Viminale. Guido will probably go to Defense Crosetto, who had left positions that could have generated a conflict of interest in time. Foreigners remain with Antonio Tajaniwho ran to Brussels yesterday to be confirmed confidence. Another non-symbolic ministry is that of the Economical progress, the Mise. Here the name that seems to have checked it, after a large number of inferences, seems to be precisely that of Adolfo Ursoformer deputy minister with responsibility for foreign trade and president of Copasir. The would go to Forza Italia instead Mildfor Agriculture the favorite is Francesco Lollobrigidagroup leader in the Chamber of Fdi, al Tourism another loyal Meloni could go: Daniela Santanchè.

Subscribe to the newsletter

