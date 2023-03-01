The boss of the brand new F1 Academy is none other than Susie Wolff.

Formula 1 drivers belong to a very select group of only 20 people. They all happen to be men. That is of course very unfair, because it cannot be the case that the 20 best drivers are all men. However…?

Well, we can discuss that, but Formula 1 thinks it is necessary to give women a helping hand in any case. That is why they created the F1 Academy last year. This is not a training institute, but a special racing class, where women have no competition from men.

The F1 Academy will start this year with five teams, which are also active in Formula 2 and 3. And will be driven with single seaters. We all knew that already, but now it is also known who will be in charge of this new project. That is none other than Susie Wolff.

It may sound misogynistic to label her as ‘the wife of’, but yes, Toto simply enjoys more fame. Nevertheless, Susie also has the necessary experience in motorsport. She was active in Formula Renault, Formula 3 and the DTM, among others.

Susie Wolff has never stood on a podium during her racing career, but she has come quite close to Formula 1. She was a test driver from 2012 to 2015 Williams. This makes her one of the few women to have ever driven an F1 car.

In recent years, Susie has been active as team principal for Venturi Racing’s Formula E team, but now she has a new job. The British will be in control at the F1 Academy. So she has the (tough?) task of helping women to Formula 1.

