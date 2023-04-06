Money rain on Formula 1

The current market value of Formula One Groupthe company created by the owners of Liberty Media to manage the category, has reached the figure of 15 billion dollars. The recent boom in Formula 1, purchased in January 2017 by the CVC Partners fund, is making the investment of John Malone’s American giant pay off, which had paid out 4.4 billion dollars and has already seen its value quadruple.

This expansion of audience, catchment area, market and sponsors is not going unnoticed in the business world and there have been whispers of a – rejected – offer of 20 billion dollars from the Saudi national fund PIF .

When purchasing the F1 the 10 teams participating in the championship were offered a share of the Formula One Group, but the proposal was rejected to the sender. As recently recalled by Toto Wolff, the teams made a bad deal: they would have quadrupled the value of the shares purchased.

Toto Wolff new billionaire

Every year ForbesUS magazine that deals with economics, stila the ranking of billionaires and in 2023 among the 12 new ‘Scrooges’ in the world of sport there is Wolffwell-known face of Formula 1. The Austrian manager is in fact the leading man of the Mercedes team and is thus described in the brief biography where a net worth of $1 billion: “The star of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, Wolff is team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team. A former race car driver, he joined the F1 team in 2013, long before the teams’ value skyrocketed and led the team to eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships”. Rather eloquent – ​​and indicative of the diffusion of the series in the States Netflix – is to underline how Wolff is defined by the American publication “protagonist of Drive to Survive” even before highlighting his important role in Formula 1. The Austrian is 2540th in the overall standings.

The other well-known faces of Formula 1 in the standings

The podium of the richest men in the world is headed by Bernard Arnault, a French entrepreneur who controls almost two thirds of the global fashion and luxury market, with 211 billion dollars of assets, followed by the Americans Elon Musk (Tesla, Space X ) credited with a $180 billion fortune and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at $114 million.

Narrowing the picture to characters linked in some way to the world of F1 in the first hundred positions, in fourth place overall (107 billion) there is Oracle’s Larry Ellison, title sponsor of Red Bull F1. Eighth is Mexican Carlos Slim (93 billion), personal sponsor of Sergio Perez. Twelfth there is instead Larry Page (79 billion) by Google, one of McLaren’s partners. In 37th place we find theheir of Dietrich Mateschitz of Red Bull, his son Mark, 34 billion assets. 67th is James Ratcliffe of Ineos (22 billion), co-owner of the Mercedes F1 team.

Out of the top 100 own John Maloneowner of Liberty Media, 208th with an estimate of 9.2 billion. Peter Ferrarison of the founder Enzo, is in 466th place with 5.5 billion, while John Elkann he is 1725th with a fortune of $1.7 billion.