No motorized car Mercedes he finished in the top ten in Jeddah’s PL3. This means that eight out of ten machines in the ‘right column’ have the Brixworth power unit. The Mercedes may even go up in revs with the engine, but the problems remain for the customers, a symptom that the power unit is a serious and general problem. Not the best news ahead of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, where horses matter a lot. For this reason the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff he is quite realistic about the possibilities of the W13 for qualifying and the race in Jeddah.

“A one-second difference can’t just be due to the power unit. It is also a question of drag. I think we will have to see how we perform in qualifying and then we can see where this gap comes from“He told British TV Sky Sports Uk. “I believe right now we are in no man’s land, in that space between the two best teams and the others. There could be some difference in qualifying, especially if some rider does a great job, like Valtteri (Bottas, ed) with Alfa Romeo. But I think we just need to reach the two best teams, especially Ferrari“.