Tin hats will argue that Lewis Hamilton dropped out on purpose at the season finale in Abu Dhabi so Mercedes could take third place in the championship and get more wind tunnel time. In retrospect, it turns out that it had not mattered whether Hamilton had finished. Ferrari comfortably beat Mercedes. Third place means five percent more wind tunnel time for Mercedes and, according to Toto Wolff, this can have a major effect in 2023.

The distribution of wind tunnel time

The F1 regulations state that the winner of the Constructors’ Championship gets 70 percent wind tunnel time. That is equivalent to 224 wind tunnel runs. After this, the percentage goes up in steps of five percent for each step lower in the final ranking (so number two gets 75 percent and number three gets 80 percent and so on).

Because Red Bull spent too much money in 2021, Max Verstappen’s team will receive a seven percent less wind tunnel time in addition to a $ 7 million fine. As a result, Red Bull will only have 202 runs left in 2023. Mercedes gets 256 runs with third place. The Germans therefore have an advantage of almost 27 percent over Red Bull.

Still, Wolff sees it gloomy for Mercedes

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff tells Motorsport.com that he thinks can have a big impact: “I think it’s more difficult, because you can’t really invest more to get faster.” He continues: “But I think how the aerodynamic regulations are designed, and the penalty they got, it’s 25 percent less wind tunnel and that could have an effect.”

He is cautious about Mercedes’ performance with all the extra time in the tunnel: “I’m a glass-half-empty man. I never believe that the work we do is good enough. I’m not sure we can get back to a position where we can fight for the championships, because you have to recognize that the competition is strong,” says Wolff.

Wolff thinks the difference in wind tunnel time ‘could have an effect’, particularly for rearguard teams: ‘Teams that are further behind can make a big jump. That is also the reason that we will see a championship that is closer together in the future. When you’re last, you get 40 percent more. That is clearly an advantage.’