It is said that the devil is in the details. If so, this saying would confirm that the road to the perfection both uphill and calling for effort across the board, even in something that is believed to be useless in a work environment. Toto Wolffthe most successful team principal in recent Formula 1 history, has always pursued perfection and has imposed this mentality from day one at Mercedes, even on Ross Brawna gentleman who had obtained everything from Formula 1.

It was Wolff himself who recounted his mania for perfection in a long interview with Newyorker. As soon as he arrived at the factory, in 2013, he noticed some old newspapers and used coffee cups on the reception table: “I went to Ross and told him that from the front desk I had seen it didn’t seem like a Formula 1 team to me. He replied that newspapers and coffee cups didn’t make the car faster. I retorted by stating that he was wrong: these things for me demonstrate attention to detail“.

Another anecdote, which when reading can also cause a laugh considering Wolff’s role, concerns the bathrooms of the Mercedes motorhome. Evidently dissatisfied with their level of hygiene, Wolff hired a manager – Miguel Guerreiro – to travel with the team during the grand prix and make sure the toilets were always clean at every stage of the race weekend. The Austrian showed his standards on a practical level, and ended up cleaning the bathroom of the motorhome together with Guerreiro: “I want the mop to be changed every day, at least every two daysContinued Wolff, who bragged about how Mercedes have been the team to have had fewer viral infections in the past four years. “Miguel and I did pretty well. At first everyone laughed at us. The point is, I want to set standards in what I do“.