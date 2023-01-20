Another one Ferrari leave the supercar collection of Toto Wolff. The Mercedes team principal in Formula 1 is a great admirer of the jewels of the Prancing Horse but has recently begun to separate himself from these racing cars, announcing the electric change even in his habits behind the wheel. In fact, the Austrian manager will drive only cars from the Mercedes EQ range (a brand which, among other things, is preparing to disappear), thus renouncing high-performance models. A Ferrari Enzo and a LaFerrari have already greeted Wolff’s garage and now it’s the turn of the F40, a 1990 specimen that will be sold by the dealership Tom Hartley Jr.

The Ferrari F40 of Mercedes’ number one in F1 is preserved in excellent condition, as attested by the Ferrari Classiche “Red Book” certificate. The car then underwent a complete overhaul by the technicians of the Autoofficina Bonini Carlo Srl, in Cadelbosco di Sotto, in the province of Reggio Emilia. It has only driven 5,500 kilometers and the price is only available on request. The cost promises to be so very high given the almost perfect state of conservation and the prestigious owner. In general, such specimens had quotations exceeding 1 million euros. On the other hand, it is one of the most popular Cavallino models in the recent history of the road cars of the Modena brand.

The history of the F40 is imprinted in its name given that it is a model born with the intention of celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first Prancing Horse car. A project that also marked one of the last direct involvements of the Drake, Enzo Ferrari. 1,311 units were produced from 1987 to 1992, with the model that immediately fascinated the masses, bringing as a dowry a 90° V8 supercharged engine with two turbos capable of delivering 478 HP and 577 Nm of maximum torque at 4,000 rpm min. Numbers that allowed unique performances, with a maximum speed of 324 km/h and the possibility of sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.