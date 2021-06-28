Toto Wolff she decided to make room in her garage and say goodbye to two of her own too Ferrari. The Mercedes Formula 1 team principal has in fact put up for sale a total of three supercars from his private collection, including two highly coveted Prancing Horse jewels and a three-pointed star car that the manager himself helped develop. The former Austrian driver and number one of the Brackley team has in fact given a mandate to Tom Hartley Jnr, the famous British auction house, to sell two Cavallino racing cars and a Mercedes.

Hamilton, not just F1: here are Lewis’ supercars

In detail, it is a Ferrari Enzo and a Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta to which is added one Mercedes SL65 AMG Black Series, for which Wolff himself was personally involved during the design and development phase. In fact, in 2008 it was the Austrian executive himself who pushed the AMG division’s racing car on the asphalt of the Nürburgring Nordshleife. Only 350 examples of this racing car were built. As for the two Reds from which Wolff has decided to separate, there is the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta which is the uncovered variant of The Ferrari, a jewel clearly inspired by the lines of the famous Ferrari Enzo (which coincidentally is also the other example of the Cavallino offered for sale by Toto). It is a hybrid model that supports the 6.2-liter V-12 capable of delivering 800 hp and 700 Nm of torque, a 120 kW electric unit that added 163 hp for a total power capable of recovering energy, for a total power of 963 hp and over 900 Nm of maximum torque. Top speed of 350 km / h and a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds.

Ferrari Enzo, millionaire auction

Then there is the Enzo. It is one of the most iconic models of the Cavallino’s recent past: 400 copies were produced between 2002 and 2004, in order to celebrate 55 years of activity in Maranello, specimens that were made specifically for a small circle of customers selected directly by Ferrari who took care to contact them to verify their interest. To push the Enzo the powerful V12 inspired with a technology derived directly from Formula 1 capable of delivering 660 hp and 657 Nm of torque at 5500 rpm. Wolff has made it known that he decided to want to part with his jewels because he was saddened by the fact that they were too long in the garage, hoping that future owners can guide them and appreciate them properly. If the SL65 and LaFerrari Aperta belonged only to Mercedes F1 team principal, Enzo is in its second change of owner, with the same auction house handling the sale in 2014.