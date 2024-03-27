Toto Wolff puts Verstappen at number 1. Just like us Dutch racing fans do.

It is funny to see how the international media (read: British) think it is a shame that a team (and a driver) is now very dominant. Precisely because when Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes smashed all records, there was no problem.

The year 2021 was the turning point and since 2022 Mercedes has been lagging behind with Hamilton & Co. Obviously Toto Wolff is not happy with that. The Austrian wants to win and this season that chance seems smaller than ever. Their new car, the Mercedes W15, is simply too slow. Hamilton's fire seems to have gone out a bit, in addition to the fact that he has already signed with Ferrari for next year.

Verstappen number 1 for Toto Wolff

Toto has an extra tough time, because once again George Russell is not flawless this year. He is faster than Hamilton, so perhaps he can take over the role of leader in the team this year. In addition, Toto has to go shopping for a new driver.

Of course, Toto Wolff has already made a shopping list. In addition to brown rice, broccoli and meat toppings, Max Verstappen is on it. At FOX Sports Australia Wolff informs us that Verstappen is number 1 on his shortlist. The problem for Wolff, however, is that the car is simply too slow. He first wants to improve the Mercedes before approaching Max.

There are three more options

It remains to be seen to what extent Max can switch. People talk about clauses while Horner has jeopardized his relationship with Geri, but that is mainly an argument between Christian, Ginger Spice and, strangely enough, Jos Verstappen. It seems to us that sexual escapades by the team boss are a license to transfer to another team.

But it is certainly not the case that Wolff only looks at Max Verstappen. There are three other names on the list. The first is that of Andrea Kimi Antonelli. That is an extreme talent from Mercedes, but still on the young side (17 years old). The other option is to recruit one of the two Spanish drivers. Both Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso are available next year.

Wolff has given himself until the summer to make a decision.

