We are all still reeling from Hamilton's transfer to Ferrari, but Toto Wolff saw it all coming.

A transfer like that of Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes to Ferrari does not happen very often. This week also world news everywhere. From the NOS to your own blog, the front pages everywhere are full of surprising news. At least for us.

Dry stubble Toto Wolff, however, is not so surprised by the news, but rather by the timing. This is what the Mercedes team boss tells us today explanation to the media has given.

Breakfast

Enough rumors, Toto had already heard them, but he had a breakfast appointment with Lewis Hamilton last Wednesday. At the breakfast table in Oxford, Lewis sat down for a cup of coffee and threw the news on the table among the white beans and the fried black pudding.

We can totally see it. At the table with Toto, who has already heard a few things, but who obviously doesn't bring it up himself. A nervous Lewis Hamilton who sits down with his cap on and looks a little under the visor at dad Wolff.

Well, it probably wouldn't have gone that way, but the idea is nice. Ultimately, the Mercedes Team Boss indicates that he is not surprised, but he is surprised by the moment when Hamilton will switch.

Two-year contract

39-year-old Lewis Hamilton signed a two-year contract with Mercedes last summer. With the option to leave at the end of 2024. The seven-time world champion is now using that option to switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton needs a new challenge and wants to see if the grass is greener on the other side of the Italian hills.

Transfer Hamilton big gamble

According to Wolff, the choice for Ferrari is a big gamble, but also understandable. Which driver wouldn't want to race around the circuits in such a red car? But whether the step will also bring success is still a big question for Toto. In any case, this brings an end to the dynamic duo that was good for six of LH44's seven world titles.

By the way, Toto ends his conversation beautifully. The business relationship between Toto and Hamilton may come to an end, but the friendship will last forever.

That friendship will have to endure another year of racing for Mercedes. There will certainly be challenges, such as the development of the car for 2025. How to deal with this with a driver who is leaving for a competitor will still have to be considered. But that is apparently a later concern.

