We mainly see Toto Wolff: the Mercedes team boss, today we have to talk about Toto Wolff: the insanely rich businessman.

If you say Toto Wolff, you say the ever so eccentric team boss of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1. The Austrian is known as the man who helped Lewis Hamilton to six of his world titles and of course his emotion that occasionally surfaces (no Mikey no!)

Businessman Toto

Wolff is also a third owner of Mercedes and that is where his other occupation comes to the fore. Namely investing his money. That started with a share in Williams, but that later became a fairly large interest in Mercedes. That has done Toto no harm: according to Forbes Toto Wolff is officially a billionaire. That ticks nicely, eight world titles in a row with the team that you own for a third.

Richest

To throw in some numbers: Toto Wolff is now the 2,570th richest person on earth thanks to his net worth of one billion dollars. Now things are going fast in the highest echelons of course – Elon Musk, for example, has 188.1 billion to his name – but that shows that Toto’s assets are not nothing. Quote adds that for Dutch standards it would end up in the upper regions, in the Quote 500 Toto would end up in the top 50. Of course, that only counts for Dutch people.

Even though things are not going so well for Mercedes in F1 at the moment: Toto Wolff’s wallet is quite full. The 51-year-old can now call himself a billionaire.

