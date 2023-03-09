“Everyone has a target on their back,” said Toto Wolff after the 2021 F1 season. Mercedes was out for revenge and a car without side pods had to get the job done. But unfortunately, this philosophy turned out not to work, leaving Mercedes behind Red Bull and Ferrari. Mercedes will also stubbornly stick to this design in 2023, but the team boss seems to regret that after just one race.

“We can throw our car in the trash,” says Toto Wolff to the Austrian ORF. According to the Mercedes team boss, it will be difficult to overtake Red Bull: “One team is miles ahead [de rest]. They play with the competition, they don’t even have tire wear. We have to face reality and look for solutions.’

Why has Mercedes stuck to this concept?

The progression of the car is, according to Wolff, the reason to continue the ‘zeropodconcept: “Last year our car got better and better and it won another race. That’s why we decided to stick with the concept.’ Can’t Mercedes just bring back the sidepods? ‘That could be, but you can’t simply mount side cabinets on the car. It’s about the airflow,” says Wolff.

In the meantime, Red Bull is only moving further away. Mercedes driver George Russell said after the Bahrain GP that Red Bull is unbeatable this season. Wolff feels the same way. “After the first GP, I also believe that they will win every race this year,” says the team boss. But perhaps the conclusion comes a bit early: Bahrain is very different from other circuits.

Wolff about Aston Martin

In addition to Red Bull and Ferrari, Mercedes seems to have another competitor this year in the form of Aston Martin. Toto Wolff praises the customer team for the steps that have been taken: ‘A year ago they came 17th and 19th in training. We knew Alonso was strong and motivated, but even Lance Stroll was up front with two broken hands and a broken toe. That proves how good the car is. I’ve never seen such a jump in F1.”