These are turbulent times in Formula 1. One lawsuit follows another. Things are quieter around Christian Horner this weekend after he was exonerated by a Red Bull lawyer. The FIA ​​has also released FIA CEO Mohammed Ben Sulayem from any charges foul play. And at Mercedes, Susie Wolff is going to tackle everyone hard. We wait. On the way to tomorrow, an unpredictable game, a road littered with joys and sorrows…

By all kerfuffle there suddenly seemed to be a small chance that Max Verstappen could switch to another team. For example…the Mercedes team. After all, Ferrari already has Chuck and Lil' Lewis.

Now it is not surprising to think of Mercedes as a 'landing zone' for a Verstappen drifting. It wouldn't have mattered if Verstappen had already been part of it Das Haus. The three-pointed star also recognized the talent of the Dutchman when he regularly ate their protégé Ocon in Formula 3. But Red Bull was immediately able to offer Max an F1 seat at Toro Rosso. Mercedes did not have that option and/or did not want to go so far as to put Max in a Williams as a 17-year-old. So Max went to Bulli.

However, the ties between the Verstappens and Mercedes remained good. Until 2021 came along. The heated battle between Hamilton and Verstappen for the title earned Max that title. And it also caused some unfriendliness between the Mercedes camp and the Verstappen camp. However, now that Hamilton is leaving the Mercedes ship and Wolff would prefer to have another high-flyer in his car, Toto has sorry of the unsavory things:

It's a shame that there were those moments of rivalry. But maybe they would have acted that way too, if they were in my position and I would always defend my own driver. When I look back on that whole year, it's clear that I made some mistakes. In the way I dealt with some things. I can't take that back. But Max, Jos and I talked about it and everything was decided. Toto Wolff, is sorry and hopes the Verstappens forgive him

So Toto emphatically tries to keep the door open. Now emotions were running high in Saudi Arabia and a bizarre scenario suddenly no longer seemed so unrealistic. But now we don't see it happening anymore. Max would be crazy if he gave up a certain title this year and/or next year because his dad and Christian Horny are chasing the same Red Bull employee.

It might all be a different story before 2026, especially if the Red Bull power unit turns out to be a dragon. It is therefore understandable that Toto Wolff is in deep trouble.

