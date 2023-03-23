“It’s nice to see three Red Bull cars on the podium,” said Sergio Pérez after the Bahrain GP. Fortunately, Fernando Alonso also had a good laugh about it. The Aston Martin is indeed very similar to the RB19, but hey: better stolen well than badly conceived. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff also thinks so.

“What Aston Martin have done proves that in six or seven months you can gain so much lap time that you can compete at the front. So that’s good to see,” Wolff says Motorsport.com. According to him, Mercedes could also use this strategy. The team boss is very pragmatic about that.

An F1 car that resembles Musk’s rocket

According to Wolff, it doesn’t matter what the car looks like: ‘If the car looks like a Red Bull or like SpaceX; I don’t care. It just has to be fast.’ If Mercedes actually copies the Red Bull, Wolff is not ashamed of it: “If it is a Red Bull, we will have a bull somewhere with a sticker [plakken] and we won’t be ashamed if he’s fast.’

The team is currently tied for second place with Aston Martin in the Constructors’ Championship. Among the drivers, Hamilton and Russell are fifth and sixth respectively, with a difference of two points. Mercedes will be keen to finish ahead of Aston Martin. How embarrassing would it be if you lost to a team you supply engines to? Just ask Renault.