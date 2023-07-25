Toto Wolff, from Mercedes, surrenders to Verstappen: “The rest of us look like F2 before him”

The patron of the Mercedes team, Toto Wolff, announced on Saturday that he and Lewis Hamilton had “emotionally” reached an agreement on a new contract to keep the Briton in the Formula 1 team beyond this season. And also, recognized the great superiority of Verstappen and Red Bull.

In statements after the third free practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix, dominated by Hamilton, Wolff assured that the renewal of the contract of the seven-time world champion had not yet been signed but that it was “done”.

“We haven’t signed it but, emotionally, we have,” he told Sky Sports.

His answer should end months of speculation about the future of Hamilton, who was rumored to be heading to Ferrari in 2024. The Austrian has not given any details about the length of the deal with the 38-year-old British driver, who won six of his seven titles with Mercedes, joining in 2013.

Then, after the Hungarian GP, ​​he recognized that Max Verstappen and Red Bull are too far behind the others in the categories.

“That’s where they are. It’s like a field of Formula 2 cars against a Formula 1. They have done the best job. Within the regulations, they have done the best job,” Wolff said.

*With EFE