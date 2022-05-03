It is no mystery that after the collision at the 2021 British Grand Prix between Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappenthe relationships between Toto Wolff and the Dutch driver’s family broke off abruptly. On several occasions, both Jos and Max Verstappen had declared that they did not like the behavior of the Austrian manager, so much so that they stressed that they had discovered the “true Toto “which would have been nothing more than a “bad loser “. The incident had removed the parties, who in previous seasons had always been in contact, so much so as to tickle the scenarios of fantasy-Formula 1, which saw precisely in the young Max the perfect heir to Lewis Hamilton, in the case of a retirement of the seven-time champion. of the British world.

At the end of the season, after winning the title, Max Verstappen publicly stated that he appreciated the congratulatory message received from Wolff, who acknowledged that he deserved the victory. Over the weekend in Imola, there was a attempt to thaw of the Austrian of the Mercedes also towards father Jos, as told in a chronicle of the incident by the Germans of F1-insider: “Our reporters were talking to Jos Verstappen in the paddock. Suddenly Toto Wolff passed, heading for the pits, and he stopped, greeting everyone with a handshake. Then when Toto went to his garage, at the end of a good chat, Jos Verstappen confessed in amazement: ‘It was my first contact with Wolff since Silverstone 2021’“.

No market strategy, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko assured: “There are clauses in Max’s contract that can provide for an early exit compared to 2028, performance clauses (not to be in the top three at the end of the season, ed). But a lot of things should happen and he’s not a Mercedes fan yet “the former Austrian driver explained to the German publication.