by STEFANO OLLANU

Wolff, the March prophecy

After the winter tests and the debut race in Bahrain, Toto Wolff he had shown that he had clear ideas about how the season would go and had shocked the paddock by declaring that Red Bull would be able to win all the scheduled grands prix.

The Austrian manager defined the gap seen in the inaugural race as “terrible” and had raised the white flag at a very early stage in the season. But Wolff didn't go that far from what subsequently happened, as Red Bull put on track a record-breaking championship of 21 wins out of 22 races.

Wolff glad he was wrong

The record set by Red Bull will be difficult to beat, given that the Anglo-Austrian team was able – in percentage terms – to even surpass the legendary 1988 McLaren Honda MP4/4 of Senna and Prost, which won 15 of the 16 grand prix in plan.

“Thank God I was wrong“Wolff joked about the prophecy made nine months ago, adding: “At least in Singapore they didn't behave well.”he observed in reference to Sainz's victory in the interview with oe24. The Mercedes manager then concluded: “In the end the other riders couldn't even come close to them, let alone hope to win the title. Red Bull has been in a galaxy of its own. And everything indicates that they will still be very strong in 2024.”