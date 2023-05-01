But hey hola, that’s not the only thing Toto Wolff wants to slow down Red Bull. He also puts his hand in his bosom. Calm down…

It is clear that there is no size on Red Bull this year. Not only was every race this season won by one of the Bulls, they also did it by force majeure. With last weekend in Baku as the high or low point. It just depends on which side you look at it from.

Red Bull was so much faster than the rest that even with half throttle they seemed to be walking away for a second per lap. And that is not good for the sport. Not only do we say, but also Toto Wolff is of that opinion. So something has to change as far as he is concerned.

Wolff: Change rules or work harder

Of course it sounds a bit hypocritical coming from the man who for many years managed the most dominant team ever, but he does have a point. It would be nicer if the cars were a bit more equal.

So something must be done. One of them, according to Wolff, is changing the rules. That Red Bull becomes a victim of their own success, so to speak. Is one way, but Wolff is honest and realistic enough to say he’d rather not.

Then the next option is to push yourself up a notch and work harder. According to Toto, this means that they must develop faster and, above all, become smarter than Red Bull. And that not only sounds fairer, but also quite logical.

Only the rest of the field has to work extremely hard, because they are all so much slower than Max and Checo, you can’t solve that in a month.

So let’s go Toto. And all others. Do your best!

