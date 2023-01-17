Totò Schillaci involved in the blitz of the arrest of Matteo Messina Denaro

“I was smoking a cigarette.” Thus begins the account of a day that is difficult to forget: Toto Schillaci, top scorer at the World Cup in Italy ’90, was in the same clinic – The Magdalene – where the shutdown of was completed Matthew Messina Money. “I saw all the masked, hooded carabinieri arrive and they blocked us all,” said the ex bomber Of Juventus And National. “I was smoking a cigarette, when I saw everyone suddenly arrive hooded, masked with balaclavas and they stopped us all. I couldn’t see much, because they told us to stay where we were. It looked like a madhouse, it looked like a scene from far west for what was going on“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

