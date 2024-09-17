TOTO’ SCHILLACI – From the “magical nights” of Italia ’90 to his amusing appearances on “Quelli che il calcio”. In between, also a brief and not very fortunate interlude with the Inter shirt. (photo: Live Sicilia)

Totò Schillaci, fear for the former Juventus and Inter footballer and hero of the national team during Italia 90: the striker is hospitalized for a respiratory problem and in the last few hours his conditions have worsened

Fans anxious about Salvatore Toto’ Schillaci. The footballer of Juventus, Inter and National Team he had been hospitalized in recent days for a respiratory problem. Water in the lungs that forced doctors to admit him to the pneumology department of the Civico hospital in Palermo. In the last two hours the situation has literally worsened: Schillaci, according to medical sources, is breathing with a machine which allows pulmonary ventilation.

The striker is now in the intensive care unit with the‘fixed oxygen and continuous monitoring of his heart. The doctors who have been treating him for several days had declared that his conditions were slowly improving. Unfortunately, in the last few hours the footballer’s health has gradually worsened.