Doctors reassure on the health conditions of former national team footballer Totò Schillaci: “He is alert and conscious”

The undisputed star of the magical nights of the 90s World Cup still raises concerns about his health. A few days ago he was hospitalized for a bad pneumonia that forced him to take artificial oxygen. The news coming from the Civico hospital in Palermo, however, is reassuring. Toto Schillaci, former striker of the Italian national team, is fighting colon cancer.

Totò Schillaci’s health conditions are improving: he is alert and conscious

Toto Goal, hospitalized in the Pneumology department for complications related to his neoplasia, is showing signs of improvement. The medical bulletin released by the hospital’s health management confirms:

“Salvatore Schillaci’s clinical conditions are improving.”

In the last few hours, Schillaci has faced aatrial arrhythmiaeffectively managed by doctors thanks to a pharmacological treatment that stabilized the heart rate. Schillaci is alert, conscious and has shown a clear improvement also from the point of view of anxiety, finally resting in peace.

“The therapies were successful in obtaining an improvement in respiratory compensation, reducing oxygen support.”

The course, though complex, is following a positive trajectory. Doctors remain cautious, but optimistic, while fans of the former champion continue to send messages of affection and support.

Schillaci, during his participation in the reality show Beijing Express in 2023, together with his wife Barbara, he had shared with the public some aspects of his fight against the disease. This sensitized many fans, who gathered around him with great affection.

Schillaci, who left his mark on the Italian sports imagination with his performances during the 1990 World Cup, remains in the hearts of many fans not only for his talent, but also for his strength in overcoming life’s challenges. The Golden Ball winner is facing this match with the same determination that made him a football legend.