Eduardo Salvio is not having a good soccer semester and was in the news for a police incident in which he was involved against his ex-wife. The Boca player was accused of having run over her and the case is in the hands of justice.
After returning to form part of the professional team, the midfielder decided to break silence and He told the journalist Luli Fernández his memories of that night. She did it through messages and she made them public on the show Show Partners.
“Are you asking me how I feel? I feel bad about what happened, I didn’t look for the fact, I just wanted to leave and not have contact. I didn’t see if she fell or was injured while grabbing the handle while I was leaving with the car running.”, were the words of the player.
“Today I want to overcome this moment, to clarify, focus on my children and I work in Boca. Solve this problem and let us live in peace and cordiality“, he added, although it will be justice who will give the verdict.
Salvio is involved in a case for “injuries in the context of gender violence” and the investigation is in a Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Gender Violence. The footballer will continue in Boca until June and his contract will surely not be renewed, so he will not continue at the club.
