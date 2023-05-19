“I want to be left in peace and be able to live my life peacefully, following my work as an author and dedicating my time to my affections and interests, like any other person”: he feels persecuted by his cumbersome name and his past, Giuseppe Salvatore Riina, third son of Totò Riina, who through his lawyer informs of his recent misadventure with the municipality of Corleone, which does not want to renew his identity card. In the country where he has lived since last April with his mother Ninetta Bagarella he is not welcome.

“Despite having paid my debt to justice, despite having distanced myself from any delinquent logic and despite no longer having any proceedings against me, I feel persecuted, oppressed, harassed and targeted for everything I do,” he said in a press release. signed together with her trusted lawyer, the lawyer Fabiana Gubitoso of the Court of L’Aquila. “The news – explains the lawyer – immediately arouses great attention and the mayor of the town, Nicolò Nicolosi himself, convenes a municipal council in order to resolve to urge the authorities and the judiciary to force Riina to leave the city since his presence it is deemed inappropriate, unwelcome and unwanted”.

Salvo Riina has fully served his sentence, imposed on him for crimes dating back to 2002, of 8 years and 10 months. He was subjected first to special surveillance and then to probation, for a further 8 years, all security measures were revoked four years ago. The supervisory magistrate of Pescara believed that he had “had constant adherence to the rehabilitative treatment and a serious critical review of his past. Nor are there concrete, specific and current elements to consider him still close to criminal organizations”.

“So can the mayor of a town, and therefore the city council itself, ask to remove and/or prevent an Italian citizen from applying for residency, free from any constraint or prescription?” asks Riina’s lawyer. “To state publicly that Riina is still dangerous – she insists – means not believing in the re-education of the offender and trampling on our Constitution; continuing to associate his name with his father means having indelible prejudices and preconceptions”.