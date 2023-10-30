This week the battle for the TOTO KNVB Cup starts again. View the program for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday here. The Dutch clubs that are or were active in Europe this season (PSV, Feyenoord, Ajax, AZ and FC Twente) are still missing. They will only enter the second round in December. The draw for the second round of the KNVB Cup will take place on Saturday evening around 11 p.m. in the ESPN studio.

