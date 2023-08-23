For the disappearance of Toto Cutugno, Pupo Yes moves live, unable to hold back tears, when journalists ask him to remember his friend and colleague. The singer, also well known abroad for his successful songs, died at the age of 80. Many words of condolence for his death. Like those of Enzo Ghinazzi, who is deeply moved when speaking of him.

Pupo and Toto Cutugno were great friends. The death of the great Italian singer has left a deep sorrow in all those who loved and knew him. Like Enzo Ghinazzi, who was moved on the occasion of a telephone connection during the episode of Life in direct summer.

On August 22, on the phone with the TV show, Pupo started crying, remembering the friend and colleague who passed away at the age of 80. The two shared an important part of the road together for both their careers.

I’m destroyed. So many things come to my mind. I remember when in 1980 we revived the Sanremo Festival. He and I were already famous, thanks to some hits in the 70s. The Festival was in crisis and we decided to go to Sanremo. Gianni Ravera called me and Toto Cutugno and begged us on his knees to participate in the Festival. He asked us to relaunch the Festival, Benigni introduced him. Toto came first and I third. From there the history of the Festival started again.

On the occasion of the Sanremo Festival of that year, Toto Cutugno won the edition of the event with the song Solo Noi. Pupo, on the other hand, came third with a song that later became very popular, Su di noi.

Toto Cutugno and Pupo, a long story of a great friendship

Toto Cutugno was an extraordinary person, I shared 40 years of my life with him around the world. We shared everything, even girlfriends. I remember the last time we toured Canada together, it was me and him alone with our bands, I sang first…

At this point Pupo is moved and can no longer go on, remembering his friend and colleague who died at the age of 80.