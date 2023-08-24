Applause, music and emotion for Toto Cutugno whose funeral is underway from 11 in the Milanese basilica of saints Nereo and Achilleo. The coffin of the singer-songwriter who died on Tuesday after a long illness was welcomed by the crowd that had filled the church and the square in front of it since the early hours of this morning to say goodbye to the artist for the last time.

Many colleagues present including Giani Morandi and Enzo Ghinazzi (aka Pupo). “Toto Cutugno was a great man, a great friend and a great artist,” said Pupo while Morandi preferred not to speak.

At the entrance of the hearse there was a long applause in the square, while some musicians began to play his songs. The applause then continued inside the church when the coffin entered. The parish priest, don Gianluigi Panzeri, officiates the religious function.