The singer-songwriter had been hospitalized for several months at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan

The songwriter and composer Toto Cutugno passed away today at the age of 80 at the end of a long illness which for months had forced him to be hospitalized at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. It has reported to Ansa his manager, Danilo Mancuso.

Born in Fosdinovo, in the province of Massa-Carrara, on July 7, 1943, Toto Cutugno, born Salvatore Cutugno, had made his debut in the world of music in the first half of the 1960s with the group Toto & the Rockers. In 1965 she had founded the group Toto and the Tatimanaging to get a contract with Carosello Records and to record the first 45 laps, including that of This fragile love with which Cutugno participated in the 1970 edition of A record for the summer.

Solo career and success — His solo career, however, only began in 1976 and his first real success came the following year with Woman my womanchosen as the theme song of Mike Bongiorno’s program Let it bet?. Alternating pieces for himself and for other artists, starting with Adriano Celentano, Toto Cutugno has always remained in constant activity. Throughout the 80s he has signed songs for the greatest voices of the timeby Joe Dassin, Johnny Hallyday and Claude François in France via Miguel Bosé, Luis Rodríguez and Luis Miguel. See also Atlético de Madrid's three successes and two errors in their win against Cádiz (1-4)

TOTO CUTUGNO, FROM SANREMO TO THE OLYMPUS OF ITALIAN MUSIC — Toto Cutugno’s talent has also been noticed by the general Italian public since 1980, the year in which won the Sanremo Festival with the song Only U.S at his first participation in the event and with which he remained for weeks in the Top 20 of the best-selling singles. Three years later she returned to Sanremo with the piece that would make her fortune, The Italianwritten together with Cristiano Minellono and initially thought for Adriano Celentano.

The success of L’Italiano — Although finishing only in fifth place in Sanremo, The Italian immediately becomes a hit throughout Europe and managed to stay in the Top 10 in Italy for weeks. In the following years Cutugno returned several times to Sanremo: in 1984 he finished second with Serenade and in 1986 presents in competition blue melancholyin the edition won by Eros Ramazzotti with Now you. The following year he returned to Ariston with Children and manages to win second place once again. The same goes for Sanremo in 1988, when he presented in the race Emotions and second place also in 1989 with Mothers. See also Lexus: full of sustainability at Milan Design Week 2023

The triumph at Eurovision — 1990 is the year of the consecration of Toto Cutugno also at European level: that year in Zagreb he participates in the Eurovision Song Contest with the song Together: 1992 and ranks first. The following year he returns to the race as a winner, but paired with Gigliola Cinquetti in the edition of the singing competition organized in Rome.

Toto Cutugno and the Sanremo Festival — Toto Cutugno’s bond with the Sanremo Festival has never been interrupted over the years. In 1995 he returned to the race with I want to go live in the countryfinishing only 17th, and in 1997 presented Clean facealso closing that edition of the Festival in 17th place, immediately after Pitura Freska with Black Pope. The singer-songwriter then returned to Sanremo in 2010 with the song Airplanes and again, as a guest of Tricarico, in 2011 for the evening of duets. In 2013, in the Sanremo edition conducted by Fabio Fazio, Toto Cutugno is called as a guest and on that occasion he received the special career award given to him by the footballer Angelo Ogbonna.

The long experience in television — In addition to writing for himself and for others, since the 90s Toto Cutugno has also pursued a career as a television presenter, from Sunday In to Pleasure Raiunopassing through Tonight I throw myself and… three!, The Golden Sail, Your business And Telethon. In 2009 he was among the judges of the second edition of Now or never on Rai 1. See also FC Barcelona: injuries and suspensions before facing Manchester United

The disease and the last years — Over the years Toto Cutugno has had to deal with various health problems. In 2007 he was operated on at the San Raffaele in Milan for a malignant tumor of the prostate and in 2018 he was forced to cancel a concert in Belgium due to an illness related to the summer heat. In recent months, Cutugno’s health had deteriorated. It was he himself who told during an interview with very true that he had a kidney removed and that he is no longer able to perform as he once did: “I can’t walk so much. And I perform on a stool. I can’t perform for 3 hours standing up”.