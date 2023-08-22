After a long battle with an illness, Toto Cotugno passed away forever this afternoon: the artist was 80 years old

The news of the disappearance of one of the most important, brilliant and successful protagonists of Italian music is very recent. Toto Cotugno, author of some of the most important successes of Italian song, passed away today at the age of 80. As confirmed by his agent, Danilo Mancuso, he had been ill for some time.

To give the news of the death of the great artist, which apparently took place around 16:00 today, was the manager himself, Danilo Mancuso.

The agent explained that his condition had worsened lately. In the last few days he was hospitalized at the San Raffaele clinic in Milan.

In May, my friend and colleague Franco Fasano had dedicated a thought to him. Guest in an episode of Today is another daythe Ligurian singer-songwriter had said that he often heard it and that the last few times had not been easy for him.

The last appearance in TV of Cotugno dates back to 2020, when it was hosted by Silvia Toffanin at Verissimo. From that moment on, he appeared less and less on social networks, until he disappeared completely.

The huge success of Toto Cotugno

Born in Fosdinovo, in the province of Massa Carrara, on 7 July 1943, he approaches the world of music as a child. Passion that is transmitted to him by his father Roberto who was a trumpet player.

The golden years of his career start from sixtieswhen he was part of groups like Toto & the Rockers, Ghigo and the goghi, Toto and the Tati, the Albatros and others.

In those years he participated twice in the San Remo Festivalin 1976 and 1977, and reaches the final in both editions.

In 1980 he participated in the Sanremo festival for the first time as a soloist, with the song Only U.S And wins.

In 1983 he returned to the Ariston stage and presented what is undoubtedly the most representative song for him and for Italy in the world. The Italian. Although today it is truly considered one of the most famous songs ever, on that occasion it failed to go beyond the fifth place.

He will then participate in Sanremo in another 11 occasionshowever failing to win and placing in 6 editions in second place.

In 1990, with the song Together: 1992he managed to triumph in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Throughout his career has sold over 100 million copies. A record.