Totò and Prince De Curtis. The man beyond the mask: the documentary on Rai 3

Totò and Prince De Curtis. The man beyond the mask is the documentary broadcast this evening, 22 September 2023, on Rai 3 for the first time at 9.20 pm. A documentary to celebrate the Prince of laughter, Antonio De Curtis, made by Tommaso Cennamo, and introduced by Antonio Di Bella. Here are the previews and the guests.

Previews

A documentary to rediscover not only the artist, but also the great soul of a profoundly original and human giant of thought: the man and poet Antonio De Curtis. Behind the great Totò, amazing actor and phantasmagorical artist capable of great metamorphoses, there was a world of extraordinary richness, unknown to most, made up of hundreds of compositions in verse and dozens of songs, not only Malafemmena, where the author and composer De Curtis used the Totò brand to clear pieces that were not easy to enjoy, given their prevalent theme: pain, disappointment, melancholy.

As his daughter Liliana says in a precious and unpublished video in which she remembers her father, all his free time from work on the set De Curtis spent in that ideal but also physical place that he carved out for himself in each of his homes and which he liked to call the think tank. In fact, it was there that he retreated for hours alone to talk to himself, reflect and think. And it was in one of the many think tanks that ‘A Livella’ was born, certainly his most beloved, most famous and perhaps among his most successful poems. But the poetic material of Antonio De Curtis, an important and large corpus of compositions, has remained somewhat in the background, despite its profound and high poetic manifestation, perhaps not easy to accept as it is in contrast with the comic figure of character Totò and perhaps almost overshadowed by his greatness.

Streaming and TV

