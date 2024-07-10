Genoa – It will arrive tomorrow, July 11th, the decision of the judges of the Review Court on the revocation of house arrest for the President of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti.

Meanwhile Aldo Spinellithe port entrepreneur who has also been under house arrest since May 7, has decided not to see anyone after the judge’s umpteenth refusal to meet his son Roberto (also under investigation) and the ‘restrictions’ on seeing his historical friends. Spinelli, through his lawyer Sandro Vaccaro, had asked to meet his son even in front of a member of the Guardia di Finanza. But not only did the judge deny the meeting, he also established that the three friends who had been authorized to meet him could no longer go all together and that the visits must have a fixed term.

Meanwhile, from the documents filed with the Review Court, new details emerge of the interrogation of the former State attorney and now consultant for the port Anna Maria Bonomoheard on the issue of the burying of Calata Concenter on which, in 2022, he had expressed opposition to the financing procedures (to be done, according to the prosecution, with the 30 million funds that flowed into the so-called Genoa decree, the one for the collapse of the Morandi bridge). Out of 15 questions, he answered, for the majority of cases, with a “I don’t remember”.

Asked who was pushing for it, he said, “I have never heard the extraordinary commissioner (Mayor Marco Bucci, ed.) make this proposal“.

However, when pressed by the prosecutors, she said “it could have been Bucci, but the proposal always had to come from Signorini (Paolo Emilio, former president of the Port Authority, ed.). I have always noticed that Signorini’s choices were unloaded onto the figure of Commissioner Bucci, in the sense that once the Authority sent us a proposal signed by the commissioner, which is contrary to the provisions of the law.”