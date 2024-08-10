Genoa – Controversy on social media over a comment by former M5S minister Danilo Toninelli on a post by former Liguria Region president Giovanni Toti who flew home from Rome. “Home house or prison? – is the provocative question of the former minister – Come on, there’s not much time left until his election to Parliament so with immunity everything is erased”.

“A unworthy comment to a post by President Giovanni Toti who simply shared his return home from Rome with the thousands of followers who are making him feel very close, especially in these days – as the Lista Toti and Noi Moderati define it -. The silence that reigns on the left is worrying on this shameful comment by those who swear that they are not gallows-bearers at all and that they have a completely different concept of politics”.