Genoa – “Do I want to serve a third term? we think about it, there is no limit on that. Let’s say I don’t rule it out, I would like to be sure of guaranteeing continuity in this region”. He told Rai Radio1, guest of A Day as a SheepThe president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti, interviewed by Giorgio Lauro and Geppi Cucciari. “The money from the Pnrr? We certainly manage to spend it, if there is someone who is not able to spend it, we will take it – he concluded -, I will give him my number”.

“In Liguria we are doing something that would be good for the whole country: to broaden the base of the centre-right to include even the most reformist areas. Between Forza Italia, us and Italia Vivaif we put the arguments on the table, we very often see it in a similar way,” he added.

The Ray case

“The preventive abandonments with respect to the alleged purges that didn’t take place leave me a bit perplexed. I’m sorry not to see Fabio Fazio on Rai Tre, I will see him on Nove, but I think he will also be better off economically”, continued Toti. “TV affects the construction of thought, but I don’t think it’s there killer application to win an election campaign.