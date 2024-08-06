First a meeting with his group of Noi Moderati at Palazzo Theodoli, then a meeting with Matteo Salvini at the Ministry of Transport, followed by lunch with Maurizio Lupi, Ilaria Cavo and Pino Bicchielli, a face to face in the afternoon with Maurizio Gasparri at the Senate and an evening meeting in Via della Scrofa with Giovanni Donzelli, a loyal supporter of Giorgia Meloni. Giovanni Toti returns to Rome for his first outing outside Liguria after the revocation of his house arrest on charges of corruption and illicit financingas part of an investigation opened by the Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office. In a pinstriped suit with a blue tie and a white shirt, the former governor smiles in front of the TV and reporters who ‘besiege’ him like in the old days: “It’s so nice to come back here and meet so many friends, some of whom were particularly close to me…”. Main menu of the Capitoline tour the ‘after Toti’, that is the next regional elections, which will be held on 27 and 28 October unless the government postpones the polls to election day, effectively giving more oxygen to the centre-right, still at sea, to find a shared name capable of giving a hard time to the former Keeper of the Seals Andrea Orlando, a strong candidate of the centre-left.

Focus on the next regional elections in Liguria

“We talked about Liguria, about things we have done and that we will have to continue to do”, assures Toti, denying the rumors that with Salvini they would have discussed the hypothesis of a judicial ‘shield’ for the governor, on a proposal from the Carroccio. “I think it is a bit more complex, certainly the system of political guarantees should be reviewed and also the definition of some crimes, but I don’t think you can do so much per kilo”, the resigning governor cuts short, revealing that the ‘civic’ card would be good for the entire centre-right coalition, including the League: “From what I understood in the first round of meetings there is no preclusion against a civic candidate”, on the other hand, “Liguria is currently governed for approximately 75% by civic mayors supported by the parties”. “That said – he covers his tracks – there is not even an exclusion of a party candidacy if there was obviously an agreement”.

Toti’s visit to Salvini, in the presence of the Deputy Minister of Transport Edoardo Rixi, was an opportunity “to take stock of the situation in the Liguria region: not only from the point of view of infrastructure and economic development, but also considering the elections that the center-right is determined to win”, writes the party of Via Bellerio in a note claiming the results achieved by the outgoing regional government on the employment and growth front: “In recent years”, Salvini and Toti agreed, “Liguria has made giant steps also in terms of investments and new works: a heritage – the Carroccio points out – that cannot be dispersed”.

In the late afternoon Toti sees the blue Gasparri for over an hour. No contact for now with Antonio Tajani, number one of FI. At the end of the meeting with the president of the Forza Italia senators, the former governor specifies that “there was no war and even less any kind of animosity” with Silvio Berlusconi’s party that “defended and supported him with great vigor”. He confirms that the Lega Nord’s Rixi has withdrawn from the fray (“I have great respect for Edoardo but he reiterated his ‘no’ again today”), guarantees that the center-right is aiming for a shared name as his successor to counter Orlando: “The coalition wants unity, the former Minister of Justice is a left-wing candidate and his will be a coalition unbalanced to the left. Therefore, I believe there is ample space on the right and I believe there are also many doubts for the voters of IV and Calenda to join those who organize the street demonstrations”.

Even though in recent days FI was the first to talk about the possibility of a civic candidate for the post-Toti, during the press conference for the launch of the party of the young Azzurri Tajani mentions the name of Carlo Bagnasco, current regional coordinator of the Azzurri in the Region and son of Senator Roberto, specifying that Forza Italia does not intend to put or even accept vetoes: “We – the Foreign Minister emphasized – are always ready to discuss the candidacies, but they must be shared candidacies. We are looking for the winning candidate. Faced with Rixi’s unavailability we said there were other names, including that of Bagnasco, outgoing mayor of Rapallo. We will talk about it when there is a table, we are ready to listen to everyone without prejudice towards others but we do not want prejudice towards ourselves either”.

For the leader of Fi, the center-right can return to victory in Liguria because the center-left candidate Orlando “will be very left-wing and this puts the moderate electorate of the PD in difficulty, which will go into turmoil. This means that the conditions are there to win in Liguria too”. At Fratelli d’Italia there is no word on the name game at the moment: “For now our position is to listen and reflect. Then we will all choose together by evaluating the proposals of all the parties and the civic world”, sources from Giorgia Meloni’s party tell Adnkronos. At the moment, therefore, the only name officially in the field (after Tajani’s words) is that of Bagnasco, but also in the running are the deputy mayor of Genoa, independent but considered close to the League, Pietro Piciocchi, and Ilaria Cavo, deputy of Noi Moderati.

In a press release from the Fdi press office, we read that the head of the Fratelli d’Italia organization, Giovanni Donzelli, and the regional coordinator of Liguria, Matteo Rosso, met Giovanni Toti today at the Fdi headquarters in Rome on Via della Scrofa. During the meeting, “the importance of not wasting the great work accomplished in recent years, enhancing and consolidating the compactness of the center-right, was shared. In any case, it is necessary to avoid the return of the left to the government of the Region, which for decades has kept the Region blocked in backwardness and immobility”.

The “work of Fratelli d’Italia, the driving force of the center-right”, the note continues, “will be focused, starting in the next few days, on information regarding the changes experienced by Liguria in recent years, which have seen the creation of infrastructures, significant tourism development, strong economic and employment growth”.