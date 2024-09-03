Investigation in Liguria, Toti returns to TV

“It was my duty to talk to Spinelli. I’m leaving politics, I’m going back to being a journalist. Defended by few on the right”. The former governor of Liguria, John Totireturns to TV after the investigation that overwhelmed him and he does it from Nicola Porro’s Mediaset studio. “I am at peace with my conscience. I am very calm. I believe I have given everything I could to politics and the results in the region Liguria they see each other. I cannot even fully hold it against the magistrates, who in my opinion are also wrong. I hold it against politics and against all those who since ’94 have approved laws that have taken away from politics any power of action in this country, leaving the judiciary with the idea of ​​being able to act as a criminal and moral judge of what politics does”, said Toti, a guest on Quarta Repubblica on Rete 4, speaking about his legal case.

“The fault lies with my category or with what I belonged to before returning to being a journalist, which I will certainly do. Politics has not put up that barrier”, added the former president of Liguria quoting Montesquieu The French philosopher of the ‘separation of powers’. “I will deal with politics from another point of view – Toti then explained, thus announcing that he will return to being a journalist -. I will try to write some thoughts in ‘Il Giornale’ which has been one of the few beacons of freedom”.

“We were not the ones who held Liguria hostage. It was the magistrates who, in some way, put Liguria in prison. We would have gladly returned to our work. Then at a certain point when you understand that your counterpart is not listening to reason, the administrations they have to move forward”. This is how Toti responded to Nicola Porro’s question about the opposition’s criticisms after the judicial investigation involving the former Ligurian governor. “It’s honestly surprising that an opposition that has been through this, and a general political system without exceptions, has not understood that first Mani Pulite and then the Monti-Severino era with crimes against white collar workers and influence peddling, have built laws that, if you want to interpret them, lead to you being corrupt or a corrupter for an act to which you had the right”.