Toti resigns, Forza Italia anger

The resignation of Ligurian governor Giovanni Toti is not going down well with several members of the center-right majority. Toti was arrested two and a half months ago on corruption charges. “Putting Toti in the position of having to choose between resigning and being released from house arrest represents an attempt to influence the vote of the Ligurians”. This was stated by the Foreign Minister and leader of FI, Antonio Tajani, interviewed by La Stampa. Toti’s “is a personal choice, but what I want to say is that this affair risks influencing the vote of the Ligurians”. “The way the issue has arisen, forcing Toti to resign, putting him before the choice between resigning and remaining under house arrest. I make a hypothesis: and if Toti is acquitted at the trial? What would happen? Faced with the idea that an arrested person is automatically guilty, we reiterate our commitment to guarantors”.

Mulè, Toti forced with a gun to resign

“Toti was put in the position of having to choose with a gun on the table, which was the request of the Prosecutor’s Office to go to immediate trial in pre-trial detention for at least a year. Faced with this gun, Toti preferred to step back and not put his head on the gallows. A forced choice? Yes, I’m talking about exactly that. The course of popular democracy has been diverted by an imposition”. This was stated by Giorgio Mulè (FI), vice president of the Chamber, today on “L’Attimo Fuggente” on Giornale Radio FM. “In the Toti case – he added -, the rule of law, the state of guarantees, has taken a step back in favor of the handcuffers and those who sell justice by the pound”.