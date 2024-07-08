The hearing
Stefano Savi, the governor’s lawyer: “The next scheduled elections concern the renewal of the Regional Council, and cannot be considered a current risk, given the distance of a year and three months from their celebration, nor a concrete one, given that the president will not participate”
Marco Fagandini, Tommaso Fregatti, Matteo Index
Updated at
3 minute read
#Toti #reexamination #prosecutors #Esselunga #case #proof #danger #reiteration #defense #president #run #regional #elections
Leave a Reply