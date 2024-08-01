Toti case, after his resignation, freedom could come: the Prosecutor’s Office seems in favor of revoking house arrest. Everything is in the hands of the investigating judge

John Toti could be free. The Genoa Public Prosecutor’s Office has forwarded to the investigating judge Paola Faggioni the opinions on the requests for revocation of house arrest presented by the lawyer of the former president of the Liguria Region (who resigned with a letter on 26 July) and by those of the port entrepreneur Aldo Spinelli. The opinion regarding the request for Toti, according to what has leaked out, is in favor of liberation. If the investigating judge Faggione were to accept the request of the Prosecutor, therefore, Toti would be definitively free. For the second, however, it should be confirmed no. This is because, for him, there is the risk of repeating the crime. According to what is reported by the Corriere della Serathe Court of Appeal would have said that since Spinelli owns a large majority of the shares of Spininvest, his logistics group, he would still have strong economic interests that could push him to commit irregularities. At the moment, the prosecutors are in force maximum confidentiality. A ruling by the investigating judge cannot be ruled out as early as today. Tomorrow you hate Friday 2nd August.